Dial Gold Antibacterial Deodorant Soap
2 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001700003943
Product Details
- BRAND HERITAGE: With its rich gold color and bracing scent, is the bar you can trust for deodorant protection and long-lasting clean.
- KILLS BACTERIA: Trusted antibacterial deodorant protection technology that kills odor causing bacteria long after you wash.
- ODOR PROTECTION: Round the clock odor protection to help you feel clean and fresh all day long
- MOISTURE BALANCE: Clean rinsing and hydrating formula for the perfect balance of clean and moisturized.
- CREAMY LATHER: Formulated to provide creamy, moisture rich lather that washes away bacteria without drying skin