Dial Himalayan Salt Body Wash
16 fl ozUPC: 0001700009273
Product Details
Dial Himalayan Salt Body Wash is an enriching body wash formulated to gently exfoliate and help skin feel replenished.
- HEALTHY SKIN SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Dial is confident that our products will leave your skin feeling healthy.
- WASHES AWAY BACTERIA: Dial Body Wash is good for everyday washing and is formulated to wash away bacteria, keeping you feeling fresh and clean.
- TRY EACH FRAGRANCE: Available in 3 enriching formulas: Manuka Honey, Himalayan Salt, and Sea Minerals
- ENJOY MOISTURE: Enjoy a moisture-attracting formula for lightweight, lasting hydration that'll make you and your skin energized.
- ENRICHING BODY WASH: Take your skin on an invigorating retreat to the Himalayans. With the help of delicate exfoliating scrubbers, this body wash will help your skin to feel soft, smooth and replenished.