Dial® Miracle Oil Body Wash is formulated with Micro Oil Technology for a luxurious lather that leaves skin feeling clean, soft and smooth. An advanced moisture-attracting formula for lasting, lightweight hydration.

Moisture balance technology leaves skin feeling nourished and silky

Developed to rinse clean, leaving skin feeling hydrated without a filmy residue

Good for everyday washing

Formulated to wash away bacteria, keeping you feeling fresh and clean