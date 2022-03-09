Give yourself some much-deserved "me time" with this rich body wash formula that leaves skin feeling healthy and energized – thanks to the Skin Therapy Complex. Let the spa come to you with replenishing Dial Sea Minerals body wash. This enriching, ocean-kissed formula will leave your skin feeling soft and invigorated like a day at the beach.

Dial Skin Therapy Sea Minerals helps protect skin's natural moisture.

Enjoy a moisture-attracting formula for lightweight, lasting hydration that'll make you and your skin energized.

Available in 3 enriching formulas: Manuka Honey, Himalayan Salt, and Sea Minerals

Dial is confident that our products will leave your skin feeling healthy.

Dial Body Wash is good for everyday washing and is formulated to wash away bacteria, keeping you feeling fresh and clean