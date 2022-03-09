Hover to Zoom
Dial® Sea Minerals Enriching Body Wash
16 fl ozUPC: 0001700009282
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Give yourself some much-deserved "me time" with this rich body wash formula that leaves skin feeling healthy and energized – thanks to the Skin Therapy Complex. Let the spa come to you with replenishing Dial Sea Minerals body wash. This enriching, ocean-kissed formula will leave your skin feeling soft and invigorated like a day at the beach.
- Dial Skin Therapy Sea Minerals helps protect skin's natural moisture.
- Enjoy a moisture-attracting formula for lightweight, lasting hydration that'll make you and your skin energized.
- Available in 3 enriching formulas: Manuka Honey, Himalayan Salt, and Sea Minerals
- Dial is confident that our products will leave your skin feeling healthy.
- Dial Body Wash is good for everyday washing and is formulated to wash away bacteria, keeping you feeling fresh and clean