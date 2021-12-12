Diaper Genie refill bags with Max Odor Lock™ feature upgraded and improved technology while offering the same trusted odor protection you know and love. Our Max Odor Lock™ refills consist of 7-layers to seal in dirty diaper odors while the built-in odor controlling antimicrobial inhibits bacteria growth on the film to help protect from germs. Our continuous bags hold up to 270 newborn sized diapers so you can spend less time making trips to the trash and more time with your baby.