Didax-211753 The Algebra Game Linear Graphs
1UPC: 0070640611666
Features. Linear graphs features an improved design and updated teaching instructions aligned to the current math standards. Up to 12 students can work collaboratively to form a multitude of algebraic equations in each area of study. In Linear Graphs, students make sense of linear equations by matching slope and y-intercept cards as they see how the distinct parts graph, coordinate pair, slope, and y-intercept, fit together with equations. Use all decks together to provide a greater variety of parallel and perpendicular line pairs for extra practice or added challenge. Set includes a comprehensive teacher's guide featuring activities and games using the cards, discussion questions, and reproducible activities