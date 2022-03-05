Add value functionality and ease to every part of your workplace with our Office accessories Satisfy your business needs with our fantastic selection of desk accessories including pen holders file trays document case files business card holders and magazine racks Explore our widest range of accessories and enjoy best buying experience right from the comfort of your home or office Features . Base Ten Place Value Frame. Use this innovative foam frame to model ones tens and a hundred for base ten activities. A great hands on way to demonstrate early place value concepts. Use with standard 1 centimeter base ten blocks. Includes frame 21 number tiles and teaching notes. 23 pieces each bundle of 3 69 pieces total