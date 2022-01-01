Build foundational reading skills with this multi-sensory phonemic awareness kit. Using Unifix CVC cubes, kit includes activity book and cards to provide targeted practice for alphabet and early phonics concepts.

Set includes 90 CVC cubes as well as Early Phonics Activities book and Early Phonics Word Building Cards. Ideal for small-group or station work. Includes enough materials for 2-3 students.

. Unifix Reading Early Phonics Kit