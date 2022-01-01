Give early readers handson foundational skills practice with this set of Unfix CVC and Blends letter cubes along with a comprehensive activity book and card set. Set includes 90 CVC Cubes and 180 Blend cubes as well as Unifix Reading Phonics Activities book and Phonics Word Building Cards. Ideal for smallgroup or station work. Includes enough materials for 23 students.

