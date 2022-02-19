Hover to Zoom
Didax DD-211589 Base Ten Dual Number Line
Product Details
Designed to be used with standard 1 centimeter base ten blocks sold separately this versatile tool helps students visualize and solve operations ratio and percent problems The durable 1 cm foam number line has dual channels that can hold up to 50 base ten units each and a dry erase writing surface Includes teaching notes with sample activities for CCSS 21 L x 4 H Specifications . Weight 0 19 lbs