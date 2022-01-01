Use this versatile tool and Unifix Cubes to model and understand number concepts, base ten, and operations through 100. Comprehensive teacher's guide includes illustrated activities for number relationships, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Base is 3" x 9" with 10 positions, and includes 22 number label cards (10s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s) and 100-grid card to position behind stacks of cubes.

. Unifix Cubes Hundred Base3.35 lbs