Didax Tactile Sandpaper Lowercase Letters Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Didax Tactile Sandpaper Lowercase Letters Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Didax Tactile Sandpaper Lowercase Letters

28 pcUPC: 0070640610829
Purchase Options

Product Details

Beginning readers and special needs students will benefit from the tactile experience of these letters. These 4 1/4 x 2 5/8 cards are covered with fine yellow sand and help students make the connection between the physical movement of forming letters and the actual letter shapes. The set contains 26 standard lower case letters plus two alternative forms of l and t.

  • Students will benefit from the tactile experience of these letters
  • Cards are covered with fine yellow sand for a sensory experience
  • Grade PK+/ 3+ years
  • Contains 26 standard lower case letters plus two alternative forms of l and t