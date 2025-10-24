Didax UNIFIX® Cube Set Perspective: front
Didax UNIFIX® Cube Set

500 pcUPC: 0070640610003
Product Details

Unifix Cubes are perfect for teaching young learners patterns, numeration, operations, place value and early fractions. This is a great set for small groups of students to explore the world of Unifix Cubes, the industry's Gold Standard in math manipulatives.

  • Includes: 500 cubes in 10 standard colors.
  • Colors: red, dark blue, light blue, yellow, green, orange, maroon, brown, black and white.
  • Teach young learners patterns, numeration, operations, place value and early fractions.
  • Grade PK-5/ 4-11 years.