Didax UNIFIX® Cube Set
500 pcUPC: 0070640610003
Product Details
Unifix Cubes are perfect for teaching young learners patterns, numeration, operations, place value and early fractions. This is a great set for small groups of students to explore the world of Unifix Cubes, the industry's Gold Standard in math manipulatives.
- Includes: 500 cubes in 10 standard colors.
- Colors: red, dark blue, light blue, yellow, green, orange, maroon, brown, black and white.
- Grade PK-5/ 4-11 years.