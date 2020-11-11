Wave goodbye to dirty, work-damaged nails! Dig It® Garden Gloves let you tackle jobs from digging to weeding and pruning without sacrificing comfort or your nails! Hands down the best garden gloves, they let you work in the yard while protecting your nails from dirt and debris or breakage. Designed to fit a woman's hand, they’re perfect for every chores, from garden to garage and more! • Pillow-top Protector® in each fingertip blocks dirt and helps prevent nail breakage • Double-stitching stops fingers from breaking through • Velcro wrist cinch keeps dirt and debris out • Breathable fabric back keeps hands cool • Water resistant vegan leather palm • Non-slip silicone dots help with grip • Ideal for DIY projects, gardening