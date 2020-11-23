Protect your nails and your arms from dirt and damage. Dig It® High 5 Garden & Light Utility Gloves are gauntlet style to let you tackle tough jobs from digging to weeding and even pruning without scrapes or broken, dirty nails! Hands down the best gauntlet-style garden gloves, they let you work hard in the yard while protecting your nails from dirt and debris or breakage. Designed to fit a woman's hand, they’re perfect for every demanding chore, from garden to garage and more • Pillow-top Protector® in each fingertip blocks dirt and helps prevent nail breakage • Extended cuff design protects for extra forearm protection • Velcro wrist cinch keeps dirt and debris out • Breathable fabric back keeps hands cool • Water resistant vegan leather palm • Non-slip silicone dots help with grip • Ideal for DIY projects, gardening