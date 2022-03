Ingredients

ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, REDUCED FAT MOZZARELLA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED PART SKIM MILK, NONFAT MILK, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH*, CULTURES, SALT, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, ENZYMES, *INGREDIENTS NOT IN REGULAR MOZZARELLA CHEESE), TOMATO PASTE, PARMESAN, ASIAGO AND ROMANO CHEESE BLEND (CULTURED PART-SKIM COW'S MILK, SALT, ENZYMES), SOYBEAN OIL, 2% OR LESS OF CORNSTARCH, PARMESAN CHEESE (MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), SUGAR, SPICES, YEAST, METHYLCELLULOSE, DOUGH CONDITIONER BLEND (CALCIUM SULFATE, SALT, L-CYSTEINE HYDROCHLORIDE, GARLIC POWDER, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, ENZYMES [WHEAT]), SALT, SEASONING (SUGAR, SPICES), SOY LECITHIN, SODIUM STEAROYL LACTYLATE, FLAVOR (MALTODEXTRIN, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, NATURAL FLAVORS, DATEM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES), SEASONING (MALTODEXTRIN, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, BUTTER FLAVOR), WHEY, SOY FLOUR, DRIED EGG WHITES.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

