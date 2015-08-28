DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: front
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: back
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: left
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: right
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: top
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust Perspective: bottom
DIGIORNO Supreme Frozen Pizza on a Rising Crust

31.4 ozUPC: 0007192194947
Product Details

The DIGIORNO Rising Crust Supreme pizza is made with only the very best: California vine-ripened tomatoes, real mozzarella cheese, a preservative-free crust, and is loaded with big, juicy toppings. The DIGIORNO Original Rising Crust bakes up crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside. The self-rising crust has big, juicy toppings that are paired with our signature sauce for the fresh-baked taste of delivery pizza in your very own home. It's Not Delivery. It's DIGIORNO.

  • 100% real cheese
  • No artificial flavors
  • Preservative free crust

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167pizza (149 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium840mg36.52%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein15g
Calcium170mg15%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin D0.6mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Water, Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Seasoned Pizza Topping Made With Pork and Chicken, BHA, BHT and Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Spices, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Paprika, Natural Pork Flavor [Modified Cornstarch, Pork Fat, Natural Flavors, Pork Stock, Gelatin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Sodium Phosphates, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Sunflower Oil, Propyl Gallate], Spice Extractives, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Vegetable Blend (Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives With Ferrous Gluconate and Salt, Red Bell Peppers, Onions), Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Ascorbate, Paprika, Processed With Natural Smoked Flavor, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid To Help Protect Flavor), Sugar 2% or Less of Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Degerminated White Corn Meal, Yeast, Salt, Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Datem, Baking Soda, Spices, Wheat Flour, Enzymes, Dried Garlic, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
