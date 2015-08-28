Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Water, Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Seasoned Pizza Topping Made With Pork and Chicken, BHA, BHT and Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Spices, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Paprika, Natural Pork Flavor [Modified Cornstarch, Pork Fat, Natural Flavors, Pork Stock, Gelatin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Sodium Phosphates, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Sunflower Oil, Propyl Gallate], Spice Extractives, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Vegetable Blend (Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives With Ferrous Gluconate and Salt, Red Bell Peppers, Onions), Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Ascorbate, Paprika, Processed With Natural Smoked Flavor, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid To Help Protect Flavor), Sugar 2% or Less of Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Degerminated White Corn Meal, Yeast, Salt, Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Datem, Baking Soda, Spices, Wheat Flour, Enzymes, Dried Garlic, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More