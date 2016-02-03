Ingredients

Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Blend (Green, Red, and Yellow Bell Peppers With Onions), Tomato Paste, Cooked Seasoned Pizza Topping Made With Pork and Chicken BHA, BHT and Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Spices, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Paprika, Natural Pork Flavor [Modified Cornstarch, Pork Fat, Natural Flavors, Pork Stock, Gelatin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Sodium Phosphates, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Sunflower Oil, Propyl Gallate], Spice Extractives, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Dextrose, Pork Stock, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Ascorbate, Paprika, Processed With Natural Smoked Flavor, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid To Help Protect Flavor), 2% or Less of: Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil and/or Corn Oil), Shortening (Palm Oil, Natural Butter Flavor, Beta Carotene [Color]), Degerminated White Corn Meal, Yeast, Salt, Cellulose Powder, Sugar, Seasoning Blend (Salt, Spice, Dried Garlic), Monoand Diglycerides

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

