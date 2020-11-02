Digital Innovations All Terrain Wired 3-Button Mouse - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Digital Innovations All Terrain Wired 3-Button Mouse - Black

1 ctUPC: 0065984642308
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Works on virtually all surfaces, including glass, armrests, pant legs, and seat cushions
  • Plug and play—does not require drivers to be installed on your computer
  • Textured scroll wheel lets you breeze through documents and web pages
  • Fast and accurate 1000 dpi sensor
  • An attractive, ambidextrous design looks great and provides comfort for both left- and right-handed users
  • Blue LED sensor to deliver rock-solid cursor control