Hover to Zoom
Digital Innovations All Terrain Wired 3-Button Mouse - Black
1 ctUPC: 0065984642308
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Works on virtually all surfaces, including glass, armrests, pant legs, and seat cushions
- Plug and play—does not require drivers to be installed on your computer
- Textured scroll wheel lets you breeze through documents and web pages
- Fast and accurate 1000 dpi sensor
- An attractive, ambidextrous design looks great and provides comfort for both left- and right-handed users
- Blue LED sensor to deliver rock-solid cursor control