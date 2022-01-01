The Dragonflies latch hook design by Dimensions® features a soothing color palette. It's so easy to do, you'll get hooked on this relaxing craft! Simply match the yarn color to the printed color on the canvas. No counting! Finished size: 16 inches wide x 16 inches high. Turn it into a wall hanging or pillow. Latch hook tool and finishing materials not included.

Large color image of design on package for reference.

Contains pre-cut acrylic yarn, canvas printed in full color and easy instructions.

No counting necessary, just follow the printed colors on the canvas.

Latch hook tool not included.