Create a vivid glimpse of wildlife with this Hummingbird latch hook design by Dimensions®. It's so easy to do, you'll get hooked on this relaxing craft! Simply match the yarn color to the printed color on the canvas. No counting! Finished size: 16 inches wide x 16 inches high. Turn it into a wall hanging or pillow. Latch hook tool and finishing materials not included.

Large color image of design on package for reference.

Contains pre-cut acrylic yarn, canvas printed in full color and easy instructions.

Latch hook tool not included.