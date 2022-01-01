Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Dimensions® Hummingbird Latch Hook Kit
1 ctUPC: 0008867774869
Purchase Options
Product Details
Create a vivid glimpse of wildlife with this Hummingbird latch hook design by Dimensions®. It's so easy to do, you'll get hooked on this relaxing craft! Simply match the yarn color to the printed color on the canvas. No counting! Finished size: 16 inches wide x 16 inches high. Turn it into a wall hanging or pillow. Latch hook tool and finishing materials not included.
- Large color image of design on package for reference.
- Contains pre-cut acrylic yarn, canvas printed in full color and easy instructions.
- Latch hook tool not included.