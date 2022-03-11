Hover to Zoom
Dimensions® Indian Peacock Counted Cross Stitch Kit
1 ctUPC: 0008867735293
Purchase Options
Product Details
With its distinctive crest and ornamental train of feathers, the Indian Peacock is one of the most beautiful birds you will ever see. This counted cross stitch masterpiece from Dimensions® is sure to become a cherished heirloom. The superior thread organizer in this kit lets you get right into stitching—no time spent sorting colors! Finished size: 9 inches wide x 15 inches high. Design © Suzanne Nicoll.
Includes:
- Large color image of stitched design on package label for reference as you stitch
- Presorted thread
- 14 count natural Aida
- Needle
- Instructions
Instructions include an easy-to-follow colored chart and key plus counted cross stitch basics and detailed stitch diagrams.