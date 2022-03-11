With its distinctive crest and ornamental train of feathers, the Indian Peacock is one of the most beautiful birds you will ever see. This counted cross stitch masterpiece from Dimensions® is sure to become a cherished heirloom. The superior thread organizer in this kit lets you get right into stitching—no time spent sorting colors! Finished size: 9 inches wide x 15 inches high. Design © Suzanne Nicoll.

Includes:

Large color image of stitched design on package label for reference as you stitch

Presorted thread

14 count natural Aida

Needle

Instructions

Instructions include an easy-to-follow colored chart and key plus counted cross stitch basics and detailed stitch diagrams.