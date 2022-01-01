Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Floral Celebration Paint by Number Kit Perspective: front
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Floral Celebration Paint by Number Kit Perspective: back
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Floral Celebration Paint by Number Kit Perspective: top
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Floral Celebration Paint by Number Kit Perspective: bottom
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Floral Celebration Paint by Number Kit

1 ctUPC: 0008867791734
An explosion of color and beauty is the best way to describe Floral Celebration. This exquisite still life from PaintWorks™ is created with easy-to-use acrylic paints. Finished size of painting is 11 inches wide x 11 inches high. Design © Jeanette Vertentes/Wild Apple Graphics.

  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236.
  • Contains high-quality acrylic paints, printed art board, paintbrush and easy instructions.
  • Packaging features a full color picture for reference while painting.
  • Instructions include a chart for additional guidance, as well as information on color mixing and special techniques.