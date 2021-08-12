The intense gaze of a Great Horned Owl is on full display in this snowy paint-by-number scene from PaintWorks™. Create this powerful predator in stunning detail with easy-to-use acrylic paints. Finished size of painting is 20 inches wide x 16 inches high. Design © 2020 Rosemary Millette. All Rights Reserved.

Conforms to ASTM D-4236.

Contains high-quality acrylic paints, printed art board, paintbrush and easy instructions.

Packaging features a full color picture for reference while painting.

Instructions include a chart for additional guidance, as well as information on color mixing and special techniques.