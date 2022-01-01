Hover to Zoom
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Lakeside Morning Paint by Number Kit
1 ctUPC: 0008867791729
This sure looks like a relaxing spot! Let your cares drift away as you paint Lakeside Morning from PaintWorks™ with easy-to-use acrylic paints. Finished size of painting is 20 inches wide x 16 inches high. Design © Sung Kim. Licensed by Bentley Licensing Group.
- Conforms to ASTM D-4236.
- Contains high-quality acrylic paints, printed art board, paintbrush and easy instructions.
- Packaging features a full color picture for reference while painting.
- Instructions include a chart for additional guidance, as well as information on color mixing and special techniques.