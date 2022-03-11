Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit
1 ctUPC: 0008867791732
Purchase Options
Product Details
Imagine enjoying the sights and smells as you take a stroll on this quaint street in Thames from PaintWorks™. This exquisite paint-by-number scene will add a romantic flair to your décor. Finished size of painting is 20 inches wide x 14 inches high. Design © The Macneil Studio / Artlicensing.com.
- Contains high-quality acrylic paints, printed art board, paintbrush and easy instructions.
- Packaging features a full color picture for reference while painting.
- Instructions include a chart for additional guidance, as well as information on color mixing and special techniques.
- Conforms to ASTM D-4236.