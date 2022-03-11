Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit Perspective: front
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit Perspective: back
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit Perspective: top
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit Perspective: bottom
Dimensions® PaintWorks™ Thames View Paint by Number Kit

1 ctUPC: 0008867791732
Imagine enjoying the sights and smells as you take a stroll on this quaint street in Thames from PaintWorks™. This exquisite paint-by-number scene will add a romantic flair to your décor. Finished size of painting is 20 inches wide x 14 inches high. Design © The Macneil Studio / Artlicensing.com.

  • Contains high-quality acrylic paints, printed art board, paintbrush and easy instructions.
  • Packaging features a full color picture for reference while painting.
  • Instructions include a chart for additional guidance, as well as information on color mixing and special techniques.
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236.