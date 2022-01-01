Star Wars™ characters have stepped off the screen and onto the Luke and Princess Leia counted cross stitch design by Dimensions®. Perfect for old and new fans of the series, this cross stitch kit allows you to recreate the classic “A New Hope” movie poster! Finished size: 11 inches wide x 14 inches high.

Large color image of stitched design on package label for reference as you stitch

Instructions include an easy-to-follow colored chart and key plus counted cross stitch basics and detailed stitch diagrams

Contains presorted thread, gold metallic thread, 14 count black Aida, needle and instructions