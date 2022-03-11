There's just something endearing about farm animals, and this Sweet Cow by Dimensions® is no exception. Charts are provided to stitch this counted cross stitch design with or without the floral crown. The superior thread organizer in this kit lets you get right into stitching—no time spent sorting colors!

Large color image of stitched design on package label for reference as you stitch.

Contains:

Presorted thread

14 count white Aida

Needle

Instructions

Instructions include an easy-to-follow colored chart and key plus counted cross stitch basics and detailed stitch diagrams.