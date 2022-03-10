Hover to Zoom
Dinty Moore® Beef Stew
9 ozUPC: 0003760007060
Product Details
- Made with Fresh-Cut Potatoes, Carrots, Tender Chunks of Beef
- 12g Protein
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Ready in 60 Seconds
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tray (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium1130mg49.13%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein12g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Beef, Carrots, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Flour, Salt, Tomato Paste, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Caramel Color, Sugar, Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
