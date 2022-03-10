Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Beef, Carrots, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Flour, Salt, Tomato Paste, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Caramel Color, Sugar, Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More