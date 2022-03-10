Hover to Zoom
Dinty Moore® Beef Stew
38 ozUPC: 0003760024687
Product Details
Dinty Moore beef stew is the hard working and hearty canned food that tastes great over biscuits, noodles and pot pie.
- Fresh Cut Potatoes & Carrots in a Rich Gravy
- Large Chunks of Real Beef
- 10g Protein per Serving
- U.S. Inspected & Passed by Department of Agriculture
- No Preservatives
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (236 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium990mg41.25%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A180mcg3.6%
Vitamin C1.8mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Contains 2% or Less of Beef Fat, Corn Flour, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Salt, Tomato Paste, Modified Cornstarch, Potato Starch, Mushroom Extract (Mushrooms, Maltodextrin), Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Sugar, Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
