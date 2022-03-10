Ingredients

Beef Stock, Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Contains 2% or Less of Beef Fat, Corn Flour, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Salt, Tomato Paste, Modified Cornstarch, Potato Starch, Mushroom Extract (Mushrooms, Maltodextrin), Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Sugar, Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More