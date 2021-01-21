Dirty Potato Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Perspective: front
Dirty Potato Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

2 ozUPC: 0008379152015
Product Details

"DIRTY" Potato Chips are kettle cooked one batch at a time and use Premium ingredients for a Crunchier, Tastier chip. We Kettle Cook in a Premium Peanut Oil Blend for A Crunchier, Tastier Potato Chip!

  • Gluten Free
  • Cholesterol Free (contains 16g Total Fat)
  • Kettle cooked in a Peanut Oil Blend
  • Kosher Certified
  • 0g Trans Fat per serving
  • No Artificial colors
  • No Artificial flavors
  • No MSG
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Sweeteners

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of : Peanut Oil and Canola Oil , Corn Oil Or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.