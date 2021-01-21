Ingredients

Potatoes , Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of : Peanut Oil and Canola Oil , Corn Oil Or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More