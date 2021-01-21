Hover to Zoom
Dirty Potato Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
2 ozUPC: 0008379152015
Purchase Options
Product Details
"DIRTY" Potato Chips are kettle cooked one batch at a time and use Premium ingredients for a Crunchier, Tastier chip. We Kettle Cook in a Premium Peanut Oil Blend for A Crunchier, Tastier Potato Chip!
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free (contains 16g Total Fat)
- Kettle cooked in a Peanut Oil Blend
- Kosher Certified
- 0g Trans Fat per serving
- No Artificial colors
- No Artificial flavors
- No MSG
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Sweeteners
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Peanut Oil Or A Blend Of : Peanut Oil and Canola Oil , Corn Oil Or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More