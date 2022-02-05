Inspired by Disney's Frozen 2 movie, this Elsa doll glows with the majesty of a true Snow Queen. When kids dip her underwater, the top half of her body lights up in beautiful colors. Fans of Disney's Frozen 2 will delight in recreating the powerful ocean scenes from the film (in the comfort of their homes, of course). Give this Elsa doll as a holiday gift or birthday present for kids ages 3 and up!

This fashion doll comes dressed in a molded-on movie-inspired finale outfit.

When kids dip Splash and Sparkle Elsa in water, her top half glows in various colors.

Elsa's long hair is worn down in a low ponytail.