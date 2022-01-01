A Diamond Select Toys Release! It's time to return to the Kingdom! The second series of Kingdom Hearts Select Action Figures brings fans new, beloved Disney characters as well as characters created for the Kingdom Hearts series of games! Three sets of figures arrive in Series 2 (each action figure set sold separately), including Roxas with Donald Duck and Goofy, Pete with Chip and Dale and a Soldier, and Aqua with Goofy in his Birth By Sleep Outfit! Action figures range from 2 to 7 inches tall and feature multiple points of articulation. Each set comes packaged in the display-ready Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen!