Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Disney Minnie Ride N Roll
1UPC: 0008178779483
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Your little one can ride safely on the kids preferred ride 'N' roll, which features a wooden handle for your little one to hold onto and an angled memory foam seat. Four casters help your little rider scoot in any direction, and the seat wipes down for easy cleanup after a spill. The friendly face and bright design encourage your child to hop on and go.