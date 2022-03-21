Hover to Zoom
Disney Pixar Cars Jackson Storm & Paul Conrev Toy Racers
2 pcUPC: 0088796182274
Product Details
- Storytelling 2-pack of favorite Disney and Pixar Cars Next-Gen characters, Jackson Storm and Paul Conrev.
- Highly detailed, 1:55 scale die-cast vehicles with rolling wheels.
- Cars fans will have a blast recreating movie scenes featuring these popular animated film characters!
- A great gift for Cars fans, ages 3 and up.