Inspired by Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon movie, this poseable Raya fashion doll has long, brown hair and 5 points of articulation to make lots of adventure-filled poses. She is wearing a molded gold bodice, green pants, and a long red cape. She also includes a dress and a reversible vest that is brown on one side and red on the other. Dress her up and imagine saving the Kingdom of Kumandra alongside the lone warrior. Put on her hat and boots, and don't forget her sword accessory!

This Raya toy is an awesome gift for 3 year old girls and boys who are fans of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon movie. Build their Disney doll collection with other memorable characters, like Sisu and Tuk Tuk.

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.