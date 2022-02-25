Hover to Zoom
Distinctive Designs 1887A Greenery And Natural Products in Rust Square Planter - Greens
1UPC: 0065724875845
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Greenery And Natural Products In Rust Square Planter Home decor items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are. Choose from an exciting range of products for home decor and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room.Specifications. Color Greens. Dimensions 35x46x46 in.. Weight 45 lbs