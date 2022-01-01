Distinctive Designs 1975 Topiary Form Garden in Metal Planter - Greens Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Distinctive Designs 1975 Topiary Form Garden in Metal Planter - Greens

1UPC: 0065724875847
Purchase Options

Product Details

Topiary Form Garden In Metal Planter,Home decor items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are. Choose from an exciting range of products for home decor and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room.

Specifications. Color: Greens. Dimensions: 48x24x24 in.. Weight: 21 lbs

 