Divine Chocolate Cocoa Powder Fair Trade
4.4 ozUPC: 0089859600112
Product Details
Fair Trade Certified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali)
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
