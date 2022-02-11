Hover to Zoom
Dixie SXB12WS Pathways Heavyweight Paper Bowls, WiseSize, 12 oz, Green-Burgundy, 500-Ctn
1UPC: 0007873194031
Product Details
Unique multilayer design with Soak Proof Shield is great for cut- moisture- and grease- resistant performance. Patented rim design for strength and rigidity. Stands up to the weight of almost all food types. Go from the microwave to table with ease. Dinnerware Type: Bowl; Material(s): Paper; Capacity (Volume): 12 oz.