5 ozUPC: 0089361500209
Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients.

Flackers were developed by a Doctor for her patients because of the amazing nutritional benefits of flax. They are made from the highest quality organic flax seeds. We start by soaking the seeds in water beginning the germination process to increase the nutritional value, making them easier to chew, digest and absorb. They are then dehydrated at low temperatures, to preserve the nutritional value of the seeds.

Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own or replace a meal with them  by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium69mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium124mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

