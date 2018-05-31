Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients.

Flackers were developed by a Doctor for her patients because of the amazing nutritional benefits of flax. They are made from the highest quality organic flax seeds. We start by soaking the seeds in water beginning the germination process to increase the nutritional value, making them easier to chew, digest and absorb. They are then dehydrated at low temperatures, to preserve the nutritional value of the seeds.

Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.