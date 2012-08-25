Doctor in the Kitchen Flackers Tomato & Basil Flax Seed Crackers Perspective: front
Doctor in the Kitchen Flackers Tomato & Basil Flax Seed Crackers

5 ozUPC: 0089361500203
Product Details

Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients. They are made from the highest quality organic flax seeds. We start by soaking the seeds in water, beginning the germination process to increase the nutritional value, making them easier to chew, digest, and absorb. They are then dehydrated at low temperatures to preserve the nutritional value of the seeds. Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own, or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.

  • Good Food is Wise Medicine™
  • Gluten free
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • 6 g fiber and 4 g protein per serving
  • Raw
  • Paleo
  • Vegan
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6flackers (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium86mg6%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Basil, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

