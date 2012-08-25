Doctor in the Kitchen Flackers Tomato & Basil Flax Seed Crackers
Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients. They are made from the highest quality organic flax seeds. We start by soaking the seeds in water, beginning the germination process to increase the nutritional value, making them easier to chew, digest, and absorb. They are then dehydrated at low temperatures to preserve the nutritional value of the seeds. Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own, or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.
- Good Food is Wise Medicine™
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO Project verified
- 6 g fiber and 4 g protein per serving
- Raw
- Paleo
- Vegan
- Kosher
Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Basil, Sea Salt
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
