Ingredients

Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Basil, Sea Salt

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More