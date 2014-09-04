Doctor in the Kitchen Rosemary Flackers Perspective: front
Doctor in the Kitchen Rosemary Flackers Perspective: back
Doctor in the Kitchen Rosemary Flackers

5 ozUPC: 0089361500201
Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients.

Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.

  • Gluten Free
  • Raw
  • Paleo
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • 6g Fiber and 4g Protein per Serving

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8crackers (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Rosemary, Sea Salt, Organic Sage

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.