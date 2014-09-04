Doctor in the Kitchen Rosemary Flackers
Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients.
Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.
- Gluten Free
- Raw
- Paleo
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- 6g Fiber and 4g Protein per Serving
Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Rosemary, Sea Salt, Organic Sage
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
