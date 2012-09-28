Doctor in the Kitchen Savory Flackers
Flackers are nutrient rich flax seed crackers made from a few simple ingredients. Flackers were developed by a Doctor for her patients because of the amazing nutritional benefits of flax. They are made from the highest quality organic flax seeds. We start by soaking the seeds in water beginning the germination process to increase the nutritional value, making them easier to chew, digest and absorb.They are then dehydrated at low temperatures to preserve the nutritional value of the seeds. Flackers make a great crispy, crunchy snack on their own or replace a meal with them by pairing with your favorite healthy dip or spread.
- Good Food is Wise Medicine™
- Gluten Free
- Raw • Paleo • Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- 6 g Fiber and 4 g Protein per Serving
Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Organic Basil Leaf, Organic Red Chili Pepper
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
