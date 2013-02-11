Ingredients

Whole Grain Corn , Corn Gluten Meal , Meat And Bone Meal , Soybean Meal , Beef Fat Naturally Preserved with Mixed-tocopherols , Poultry By-product Meal , Whole Grain Wheat , Chicken , Beef , Poultry and Pork Digest , Ground Rice , Salt , Calcium Carbonate , Potassium Chloride , L-Lysine Monohydrochloride , Choline Chloride , Mono and Dicalcium Phosphate , Minerals [ Zinc Sulfate , Ferrous Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Copper Sulfate , Calcium Iodate , Sodium Selenite ] , Vitamins [ Vitamin E Supplement , Niacin ( Vitamin B-3 ) , Vitamin A Supplement , Calcium Pantothenate ( Vitamin B-5 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B-6 ) , Vitamin B-12 Supplement , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B-1 ) , Vitamin D-3 Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement ( Vitamin B-2 ) , Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex ( Vitamin K ) , Folic Acid ( Vitamin B-9 ) , Biotin ( Vitamin B-7 ) ] , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Blue 2 , Garlic Oil .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

