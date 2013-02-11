Dog Chow Little Bites Real Chicken & Beef Adult Dry Dog Food
Product Details
Take care of your little dog's big appetite by serving him Purina Dog Chow Little Bites Chicken & Beef adult dry dog food. If your small dog is between 3 and 20 pounds, regular meals of this delicious crunchy kibble mix can provide the high-quality, specialized nutrition he needs. Formulated for small dogs' higher metabolism, this adult dry dog food supports your little buddy's overall health throughout what is commonly a longer life expectancy than larger-sized dogs. Made with real chicken and beef along with other high-quality ingredients, every bowl of this hearty daily staple dog food is protein-packed for strong muscles and the active lifestyle you two enjoy together. Not only does Purina Dog Chow Little Bites dry adult dog food provide essential nutrition you can depend on with 23 vitamins and minerals, but it also has a taste small dogs love and a small bite size that makes it easy to chew.
- Protein-packed for strong muscles
- Antioxidant blend supports the immune system
- Crunchy kibble blend helps clean teeth
- Purina Dog Chow has always been crafted in the USA since 1923
- Carefully crafted for dogs between 3 and 20 pounds
- Delicious taste small dogs love
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Corn , Corn Gluten Meal , Meat And Bone Meal , Soybean Meal , Beef Fat Naturally Preserved with Mixed-tocopherols , Poultry By-product Meal , Whole Grain Wheat , Chicken , Beef , Poultry and Pork Digest , Ground Rice , Salt , Calcium Carbonate , Potassium Chloride , L-Lysine Monohydrochloride , Choline Chloride , Mono and Dicalcium Phosphate , Minerals [ Zinc Sulfate , Ferrous Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Copper Sulfate , Calcium Iodate , Sodium Selenite ] , Vitamins [ Vitamin E Supplement , Niacin ( Vitamin B-3 ) , Vitamin A Supplement , Calcium Pantothenate ( Vitamin B-5 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B-6 ) , Vitamin B-12 Supplement , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B-1 ) , Vitamin D-3 Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement ( Vitamin B-2 ) , Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex ( Vitamin K ) , Folic Acid ( Vitamin B-9 ) , Biotin ( Vitamin B-7 ) ] , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Blue 2 , Garlic Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More