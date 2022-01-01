Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter
Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel, 4,0 mm thick, very durable, ergonomic. Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness. Dishwasher safe. Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware! The special Vintage Process gives to the surface of Stainless Steel a rustic, warm and elegant appearence; yet the product is inoxidable, dishwasher safe, durable and food safe. The production process is not galvanic and do not produce pollution.