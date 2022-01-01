Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter Perspective: front
Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter

1UPC: 0070095326397
Product Details

Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter

Dolce Vita 5-Piece Flatware Set, Pewter

  • Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel, 4,0 mm thick, very durable, ergonomic.
  • Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness.
  • Dishwasher safe.
  • Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware!
  • The special Vintage Process gives to the surface of Stainless Steel a rustic, warm and elegant appearence; yet the product is inoxidable, dishwasher safe, durable and food safe.
  • The production process is not galvanic and do not produce pollution.

