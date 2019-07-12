Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: bottom
Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups

12 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890072060
Product Details

Feel revitalized with the fresh taste of sun-ripened Dole all natural cherry mixed fruit. Rich in nutrients, fruit gives you healthy energy so you feel refreshed and ready to shine. Dole. Make every day shine. Dole cherry mixed fruit includes peaches, pears, pineapple, apples and cherries in 100% juice.

  • ALL NATURAL FRUIT: Enjoy the refreshing taste of pineapple, peach, pear, and cherries, in 100% real fruit juice; DOLE FRUIT BOWLS are made with the best fruit nature has to offer
  • NATURALLY GLUTEN FREE: DOLE Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice is a rich source of Vitamin C, has no added sugar, and is made from all natural fruit and non-GMO ingredients; It's naturally gluten free and Kosher, and makes a great snack
  • DELICIOUS MIXED FRUIT: You can have the delicious taste of refreshing mixed fruit anywhere, anytime

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Pineapple, Peaches, Pears, Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Cherries (Red #3 Color), Natural Flavors, and Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
