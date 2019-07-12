Ingredients

White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Pineapple, Peaches, Pears, Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Cherries (Red #3 Color), Natural Flavors, and Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate).

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More