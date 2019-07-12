Dole® Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice Cups
Product Details
Feel revitalized with the fresh taste of sun-ripened Dole all natural cherry mixed fruit. Rich in nutrients, fruit gives you healthy energy so you feel refreshed and ready to shine. Dole. Make every day shine. Dole cherry mixed fruit includes peaches, pears, pineapple, apples and cherries in 100% juice.
- ALL NATURAL FRUIT: Enjoy the refreshing taste of pineapple, peach, pear, and cherries, in 100% real fruit juice; DOLE FRUIT BOWLS are made with the best fruit nature has to offer
- NATURALLY GLUTEN FREE: DOLE Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice is a rich source of Vitamin C, has no added sugar, and is made from all natural fruit and non-GMO ingredients; It's naturally gluten free and Kosher, and makes a great snack
- DELICIOUS MIXED FRUIT: You can have the delicious taste of refreshing mixed fruit anywhere, anytime
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Pineapple, Peaches, Pears, Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Cherries (Red #3 Color), Natural Flavors, and Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
