Dole® Diced Peach Cups in 100% Fruit Juice

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890002970
Product Details

Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural peaches in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. DOLE® Yellow Cling Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. It just has the sweetness of all natural fruit, plain and simple. DOLE Fruit Bowls® are made with all natural premium quality fruit. With so many varieties it’s easy to get a taste of sunshine in every bowl.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peaches, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible