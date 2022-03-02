Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups
Product Details
Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural peaches in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. DOLE® Yellow Cling Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. It just has the sweetness of all natural fruit, plain and simple.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peaches, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
