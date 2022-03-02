Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Dole® Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice Cups

12 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890074074
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural peaches in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. DOLE® Yellow Cling Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. It just has the sweetness of all natural fruit, plain and simple.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peaches, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More