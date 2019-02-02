Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: bottom
Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890002900
Product Details

Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural pears in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. DOLE® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. It just has the sweetness of all natural fruit, plain and simple. DOLE Fruit Bowls® are made with all natural premium quality fruit. With so many varieties it’s easy to get a taste of sunshine in every bowl.

  • Trusted Brand Name
  • Contains 100% fruit juice
  • Reliable Premium Quality
  • Non-GMO
  • Great grab ‘n go snack

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pears, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), and Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
