Dole® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice Cups
Product Details
Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural pears in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. DOLE® Diced Pears in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. It just has the sweetness of all natural fruit, plain and simple. DOLE Fruit Bowls® are made with all natural premium quality fruit. With so many varieties it’s easy to get a taste of sunshine in every bowl.
- Trusted Brand Name
- Contains 100% fruit juice
- Reliable Premium Quality
- Non-GMO
- Great grab ‘n go snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pears, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), and Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More